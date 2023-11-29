Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Raseiniu rajono savivaldybe
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Raseiniu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

7 properties total found
House with paved road, with Domestic equipment, with Furnace heating in Paliepiai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Domestic equipment, with Furnace heating
Paliepiai, Lithuania
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 1
€32,000
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture in Milasaiciai, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture
Milasaiciai, Lithuania
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 2
€45,000
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture in Vidukle, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture
Vidukle, Lithuania
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 2
SELLED MEA HOUSE WITH BEVEN 8 AREA SECTION WITH THE CENTREATMENT OF THE RASE CITY! ADVANTAG…
€43,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture in Gyliai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture
Gyliai, Lithuania
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 2
SODY WITH A TVENKIN PACKAGE! ------------------------------------------------ ADVANTAGE: -…
€150,000
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom in Nemaksciai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Nemaksciai, Lithuania
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 1
IN THE NEMIGHT, THE RASE RAJ. HOUSE WITH SECTION 19 A! RAMI PLACE! -----------------------…
€32,000
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom in Virgainiai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Virgainiai, Lithuania
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 1
IN VIRGAIN, RASE RAJ. HOUSE WITH BIG 37A SECTION -------------------------------------------…
€22,000
House with Furnace heating in Kebaiciai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Kebaiciai, Lithuania
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 1
€20,000
