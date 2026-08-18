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Houses for sale in Raseiniu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

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9 properties total found
House in Vidukle, Lithuania
House
Vidukle, Lithuania
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 2
A abandoned 50.70 sq.m. house with a 19 century holding plot, Šilo g. 19, Pareizgupio, Rasei…
$17,361
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House in Ariogala, Lithuania
House
Ariogala, Lithuania
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 1
A large 17,22 ar plot with buildings for sale in Girkalnis town For those looking for space…
$11,477
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House in Virgainiai, Lithuania
House
Virgainiai, Lithuania
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 2
PARKYDAM 173,94 KV. HOUSEHOLD WITH FARM BUILDING AND TYPE Only ~ 1.5 KM TO MAGISTERS A1, 3 …
$78,833
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
House in Sarkaimys, Lithuania
House
Sarkaimys, Lithuania
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
SLAYOUT OF ONE TYPE OF SECOND TRAFFIC WITH SKILL 0,9683 HA, RADIO R. A spacious plot of 0,9…
$21,802
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House in Raseiniai, Lithuania
House
Raseiniai, Lithuania
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 1
Sold NOT COMPLETED FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF HOUSEHOLDS IN AREAS, STONAS, ACQUISITION DAYS WIT…
$63,762
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House in Raseiniai, Lithuania
House
Raseiniai, Lithuania
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 1
COZY AND BRIGHT, 1 FLOOR HOUSE WITH ATTIC FOR SALE IN VIDUKLI TOWN Viduklė is a town in the…
$133,349
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
House in Milasaiciai, Lithuania
House
Milasaiciai, Lithuania
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 2
DOMESTIC HOUSEHOLD WITH SKIN 28! FAMILY PLACE! ------------------------------------------ A…
$42,894
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House in Baukiai, Lithuania
House
Baukiai, Lithuania
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
LOG FARMHOUSE FOR SALE, BAUKIų village. RASEINIņI district WE ARE FOR SALE A TIDY, MAINTAINE…
$265,548
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House in Virgainiai, Lithuania
House
Virgainiai, Lithuania
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 1
HOUSEHOLD IN TRANSACTIONS, RAE RAJ. ------------------------------------------ The one-store…
$25,073
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