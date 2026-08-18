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Сommercial property in Raseiniu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

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3 properties total found
Commercial property 722 m² in Ramonai, Lithuania
Commercial property 722 m²
Ramonai, Lithuania
Area 722 m²
Floor 1
SALE OF CEREALS WITH AUDIBLE RAMEN K.SAV. Ramons - village in Raseiniai district municipali…
$69,558
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Commercial property 419 m² in Raseiniai, Lithuania
Commercial property 419 m²
Raseiniai, Lithuania
Area 419 m²
Floor 1
A1 highway road, Klaipeda - Kaunas - Vilnius, from Klaipeda to Kaunas side, Raseiniai distri…
$202,878
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Commercial property 385 m² in Sujainiai, Lithuania
Commercial property 385 m²
Sujainiai, Lithuania
Area 385 m²
Floor 1
SELLING IN THE COURT IN AUTOSTRAD, FULL - CLASS, RASE RAJ. SUJAIN SEN., WITH BIG 1.77 HA SEC…
$296,319
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