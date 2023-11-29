Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Raseiniu rajono savivaldybe
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Raseiniu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

Apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with Construction: Brick, with Furnace heating in Virgainiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with Construction: Brick, with Furnace heating
Virgainiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/2
€13,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Furnace heating, with High ceiling in Pasesuvys, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Furnace heating, with High ceiling
Pasesuvys, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/2
€63,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
4 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture in Ariogala, Lithuania
4 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture
Ariogala, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 81 m²
Floor 3/4
IN GOOD PLACE, ARIAL, IN THE BATCH, THE CLASS, ISSUED FOR THE ERDVUS 4 ROOMS --------------…
€42,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių

Properties features in Raseiniu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir