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Residential properties for sale in Raseiniu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

;
Raseiniai
3
11 properties total found
2 room apartment in Raseiniai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Raseiniai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/2
BUTTER OF 2 CARBAREES SUBMITTED IN THE SECOND SPACE CIRCUMSTANCES CENTRE -- YOU WILL RESIDEN…
$60,284
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House in Vidukle, Lithuania
House
Vidukle, Lithuania
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 2
A abandoned 50.70 sq.m. house with a 19 century holding plot, Šilo g. 19, Pareizgupio, Rasei…
$17,361
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House in Ariogala, Lithuania
House
Ariogala, Lithuania
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 1
A large 17,22 ar plot with buildings for sale in Girkalnis town For those looking for space…
$11,477
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International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
House in Virgainiai, Lithuania
House
Virgainiai, Lithuania
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 2
PARKYDAM 173,94 KV. HOUSEHOLD WITH FARM BUILDING AND TYPE Only ~ 1.5 KM TO MAGISTERS A1, 3 …
$78,833
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House in Sarkaimys, Lithuania
House
Sarkaimys, Lithuania
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
SLAYOUT OF ONE TYPE OF SECOND TRAFFIC WITH SKILL 0,9683 HA, RADIO R. A spacious plot of 0,9…
$21,802
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3 room apartment in Ariogala, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Ariogala, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/4
Spacious 3 rooms apartment for sale in Ariogala You're looking for a home that you can put …
$76,248
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
House in Raseiniai, Lithuania
House
Raseiniai, Lithuania
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 1
Sold NOT COMPLETED FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF HOUSEHOLDS IN AREAS, STONAS, ACQUISITION DAYS WIT…
$63,762
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House in Raseiniai, Lithuania
House
Raseiniai, Lithuania
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 1
COZY AND BRIGHT, 1 FLOOR HOUSE WITH ATTIC FOR SALE IN VIDUKLI TOWN Viduklė is a town in the…
$133,349
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House in Milasaiciai, Lithuania
House
Milasaiciai, Lithuania
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 2
DOMESTIC HOUSEHOLD WITH SKIN 28! FAMILY PLACE! ------------------------------------------ A…
$42,894
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House in Baukiai, Lithuania
House
Baukiai, Lithuania
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
LOG FARMHOUSE FOR SALE, BAUKIų village. RASEINIņI district WE ARE FOR SALE A TIDY, MAINTAINE…
$265,548
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House in Virgainiai, Lithuania
House
Virgainiai, Lithuania
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 1
HOUSEHOLD IN TRANSACTIONS, RAE RAJ. ------------------------------------------ The one-store…
$25,073
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Property types in Raseiniu rajono savivaldybe

houses

Properties features in Raseiniu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

with Garage
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