Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Land
  4. Raseiniu miesto seniunija

Lands for sale in Raseiniu miesto seniunija, Lithuania

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Raseiniai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Raseiniai, Lithuania
IN THE RASE RASE OF NORGETS, 28A HOME MANAGEMENT SECTION WITH EQUIPMENT FOR PAMATAIS AND HOM…
€16,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
Plot of land in Raseiniai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Raseiniai, Lithuania
IN THE RACE CITY IN THE INDIVIDUAL HOUSE CARD, THE DEVELOPMENT OF THE 12A HOUSE MANAGEMENT I…
€21,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
Plot of land in Paraseinys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Paraseinys, Lithuania
SELLOW OF 30 A HOME MANAGEMENT IN RASEIN, VILLION G. ----------------------------- Interest…
€17,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
Plot of land in Raseiniai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Raseiniai, Lithuania
SELLOW OF 30A HOME MANAGEMENT IN STRATEGIC GOOD LOCATION IN THE RASE CITY, STONES IN THE BAT…
€24,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
Plot of land in Raseiniai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Raseiniai, Lithuania
SELLOW OF 30A HOME MANAGEMENT IN STRATEGIC GOOD LOCATION IN THE RASE CITY, STONES IN THE BAT…
€24,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir