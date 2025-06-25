Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Raseiniu miesto seniunija
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Raseiniu miesto seniunija, Lithuania

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Raseiniai, Lithuania
House
Raseiniai, Lithuania
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 1
The homestead is sold in a beautiful and statematically convenient place, Raseiniai r., Argl…
$101,720
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Raseiniu miesto seniunija, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go