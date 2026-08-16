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Residential properties for sale in Ramygala eldership, Lithuania

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houses
3
3 properties total found
House in Debikonys, Lithuania
House
Debikonys, Lithuania
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF SOFTWARE TO THE DEBINARY K. IN THE MAJOR AREA. Debickonys - a small village near Ra…
$44,415
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House in Butkiskiai, Lithuania
House
Butkiskiai, Lithuania
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 1
The house where your new story begins! Quiet corner in Panevėžys district - 84 sq. m house w…
$103,178
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House in Butkiskiai, Lithuania
House
Butkiskiai, Lithuania
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 1
The house where your new story begins! Quiet corner in Panevėžys district - 84 sq. m house w…
$102,070
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