Houses for sale in Radviliskio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

House with Furnace heating in Disliai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Disliai, Lithuania
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 1
€25,900
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37065087494 evaldas.rucinskas@capitalrealty.com
House with Local electricity in Baisogala, Lithuania
House with Local electricity
Baisogala, Lithuania
Area 254 m²
Number of floors 2
€41,500
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37065087494 evaldas.rucinskas@capitalrealty.com
House with balcony, with paved road, with Stillroom in Radviloniai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with Stillroom
Radviloniai, Lithuania
Area 1 082 m²
Number of floors 2
The homestead of the Radville Manor in the Radviliškis district – state-protected heritage v…
€220,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061040282 giedre.sodaityte@capital.lt
House in Radviliskio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
House
Radviliskio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 1
The homestead was built in 1981, is located in the southwestern part of Radviliškio, at :Šgo…
€12,000
House in Radviliskio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
House
Radviliskio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 1
The homestead was built in 1890, is located in the southwestern part of Radviliškio, at :Šgo…
€13,400
