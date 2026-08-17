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Houses for sale in Radviliskio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

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4 properties total found
House in Radviliskis, Lithuania
House
Radviliskis, Lithuania
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF HOUSEHOLD IN RADVILE, MAIRONIC GATV The one-storey house is sold with unequipped att…
$64,939
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House in Baisogala, Lithuania
House
Baisogala, Lithuania
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
SUBMITTED PROCEEDINGS IN BAISOGEN WITH A MAXIMUM DISEASE -----------------------------------…
$87,843
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House in Radviliskio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
House
Radviliskio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 1
The homestead was built in 1890, is located in the southwestern part of Radviliškio, at :Šgo…
$13,262
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House in Radviliskio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
House
Radviliskio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 1
The homestead was built in 1981, is located in the southwestern part of Radviliškio, at :Šgo…
$11,877
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