Apartments for sale in Radviliskio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

5 properties total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Radviliskis, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Radviliskis, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/5
SELLED INCLUDED 2 K. BUTAS. RADVILITY A. POVYLIAUS G. ADVANTAGE: • The apartment is tidy, …
€35,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Radviliskis, Lithuania
1 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Radviliskis, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/5
SELLING 1 K. BUTAS. IN RADVILITY, YOUTH G. ADVANTAGE: • Furnished for sale; • The apartment…
€23,500
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Radviliskis, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Radviliskis, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 4/5
WITH THE WHITE SELLED 3 K. BUTAS. RADVILIC IN THE RADVILITY A. POVYLIAUS G. ADVANTAGE: • …
€49,800
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Radviliskis, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Radviliskis, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 4/12
PROCEDURE 2 ROOMS 53 KV. M. BUTAS IN MAIRON G., RADVILIC. ⋙ ADVANTAGE ➜ Apartment in the ci…
€35,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Linkaiciai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Linkaiciai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/5
PROCEDURE 2 ROOMS 50.10 KV. M. BUTAS WITH WHITE AND BUITINE TECHNIKA IN THE RADVILICIAN RADV…
€60,000
