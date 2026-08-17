Apartments for sale in Radviliskio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

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Apartments in Radviliskio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

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5 properties total found
2 room apartment in Baisogala, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Baisogala, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/1
SALE OF 2 CABLES. Two apartments - 2 rooms and 1 room - in the same building on the first fl…
$11,735
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2 room apartment in Palonai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Palonai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/1
2 rooms apartment for sale in a quiet town of Palanga. The apartment is equipped with plasti…
$5,681
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3 room apartment in Radviliskis, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Radviliskis, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/3
SALES 3 K. BUT IN ROAD, RADVILIŠKIS R. PRINCIPLES: PHARMACOLOGICAL PROPERTIES Neat apartmen…
$19,121
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3 room apartment in Radviliskis, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Radviliskis, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/2
3 rooms apartment in calm place - Pociūnų kalba, Radviliškio r. o. Spacious 3-room apartment…
$15,296
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2 room apartment in Radviliskis, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Radviliskis, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 4/4
2 rooms apartment for sale in Radviliškis, Naujoji str. 8 2 rooms apartment for rent in Rad…
$40,576
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