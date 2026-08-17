Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Radviliskio rajono savivaldybe
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Radviliskio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

;
Radviliskis
4
9 properties total found
House in Radviliskis, Lithuania
House
Radviliskis, Lithuania
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF HOUSEHOLD IN RADVILE, MAIRONIC GATV The one-storey house is sold with unequipped att…
$64,939
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
2 room apartment in Baisogala, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Baisogala, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/1
SALE OF 2 CABLES. Two apartments - 2 rooms and 1 room - in the same building on the first fl…
$11,735
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
2 room apartment in Palonai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Palonai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/1
2 rooms apartment for sale in a quiet town of Palanga. The apartment is equipped with plasti…
$5,681
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
3 room apartment in Radviliskis, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Radviliskis, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/3
SALES 3 K. BUT IN ROAD, RADVILIŠKIS R. PRINCIPLES: PHARMACOLOGICAL PROPERTIES Neat apartmen…
$19,121
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
3 room apartment in Radviliskis, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Radviliskis, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/2
3 rooms apartment in calm place - Pociūnų kalba, Radviliškio r. o. Spacious 3-room apartment…
$15,296
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
2 room apartment in Radviliskis, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Radviliskis, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 4/4
2 rooms apartment for sale in Radviliškis, Naujoji str. 8 2 rooms apartment for rent in Rad…
$40,576
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
LDV InvestLDV Invest
House in Baisogala, Lithuania
House
Baisogala, Lithuania
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
SUBMITTED PROCEEDINGS IN BAISOGEN WITH A MAXIMUM DISEASE -----------------------------------…
$87,843
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Radviliskio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
House
Radviliskio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 1
The homestead was built in 1890, is located in the southwestern part of Radviliškio, at :Šgo…
$13,262
Leave a request
House in Radviliskio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
House
Radviliskio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 1
The homestead was built in 1981, is located in the southwestern part of Radviliškio, at :Šgo…
$11,877
Leave a request

Property types in Radviliskio rajono savivaldybe

apartments
houses

Properties features in Radviliskio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go