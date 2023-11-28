Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Radviliskio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

Radviliskis
4
10 properties total found
House with Furnace heating in Disliai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Disliai, Lithuania
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 1
€25,900
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37065087494 evaldas.rucinskas@capitalrealty.com
House with Local electricity in Baisogala, Lithuania
House with Local electricity
Baisogala, Lithuania
Area 254 m²
Number of floors 2
€41,500
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37065087494 evaldas.rucinskas@capitalrealty.com
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Radviliskis, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Radviliskis, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/5
SELLED INCLUDED 2 K. BUTAS. RADVILITY A. POVYLIAUS G. ADVANTAGE: • The apartment is tidy, …
€35,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061440688 vilma.stupuriene@capitalrealty.com
1 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Radviliskis, Lithuania
1 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Radviliskis, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/5
SELLING 1 K. BUTAS. IN RADVILITY, YOUTH G. ADVANTAGE: • Furnished for sale; • The apartment…
€23,500
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061440688 vilma.stupuriene@capitalrealty.com
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Radviliskis, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Radviliskis, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 4/5
WITH THE WHITE SELLED 3 K. BUTAS. RADVILIC IN THE RADVILITY A. POVYLIAUS G. ADVANTAGE: • …
€49,800
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061440688 vilma.stupuriene@capitalrealty.com
House with balcony, with paved road, with Stillroom in Radviloniai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with Stillroom
Radviloniai, Lithuania
Area 1 082 m²
Number of floors 2
The homestead of the Radville Manor in the Radviliškis district – state-protected heritage v…
€220,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061040282 giedre.sodaityte@capital.lt
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Radviliskis, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Radviliskis, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 4/12
PROCEDURE 2 ROOMS 53 KV. M. BUTAS IN MAIRON G., RADVILIC. ⋙ ADVANTAGE ➜ Apartment in the ci…
€35,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068691116 viktoria.chaika@capitalrealty.com
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Linkaiciai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Linkaiciai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/5
PROCEDURE 2 ROOMS 50.10 KV. M. BUTAS WITH WHITE AND BUITINE TECHNIKA IN THE RADVILICIAN RADV…
€60,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068691116 viktoria.chaika@capitalrealty.com
House in Radviliskio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
House
Radviliskio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 1
The homestead was built in 1981, is located in the southwestern part of Radviliškio, at :Šgo…
€12,000
House in Radviliskio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
House
Radviliskio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 1
The homestead was built in 1890, is located in the southwestern part of Radviliškio, at :Šgo…
€13,400
