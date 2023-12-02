Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Punios seniunija
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Punios seniunija, Lithuania

3 properties total found
House with Furnace heating in Strielciai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Strielciai, Lithuania
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 1
A cozy 213.19 sqm for sale in a wonderful natural neighborhood near the Vaisupio forest. m, …
€152,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with Local electricity in Strielciai, Lithuania
House with Local electricity
Strielciai, Lithuania
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 1
€34,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom in Punia, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Punia, Lithuania
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
SMALL HOUSE WITH EBRD 14.78 acres of SKLYPU ISSUED! PUNIA- is a wonderful place to live and …
€50,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English

