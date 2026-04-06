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Restaurant 340 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
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Restaurant 340 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 2
At Vilnius, Vilnius Street 16, a premium restaurant is offered for rent, located in the tour…
$16,606
per month
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