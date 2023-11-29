Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Land
  4. Prienu seniunija

Lands for sale in Prienu seniunija, Lithuania

7 properties total found
Plot of land in Prienai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Prienai, Lithuania
SELLOW OF 27 ARIR HOME IN THE PRAYER V. Michael-Putino g. The plot is conveniently located …
€14,000
Plot of land in Prienai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Prienai, Lithuania
SELLOW OF 8.86 SECTION A IN THE RAMIO LOCATION, IN WHICH THE LIBE TEXA UPELS, COUNTRY FOREST…
€34,500
Plot of land in Prienai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Prienai, Lithuania
A great home estate plot on the banks of the Nemun River is for sale. This place is perfect …
€60,000
Plot of land in Prienai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Prienai, Lithuania
SELECTION OF THE ASSESSMENT AND INGINER COMMUNICATIONS IN THE TERITORY SECTION OF THE ASSESS…
€1,000,000
Plot of land in Strielciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Strielciai, Lithuania
22 ARIR HOME SECTION !!! THE PRAYER IS THEM !!! PUTI PLACE BUILD YOUR SEAJON HOME! Meth…
€13,500
Plot of land in Giniunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Giniunai, Lithuania
SELLOW SECTION OF HOME MANAGEMENT A great place to escape the hustle and bustle of the city…
€11,900
Plot of land in Ignacava, Lithuania
Plot of land
Ignacava, Lithuania
€45,000
