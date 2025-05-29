Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Prienu seniunija, Lithuania

House in Prienai, Lithuania
House
Prienai, Lithuania
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
!!! Nemunas Park !!! ______________________ Premium House in the Cottage Complex "Nemunas Pa…
$248,452
House in Prienai, Lithuania
House
Prienai, Lithuania
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 2
!! NEMUNO PARK! _ _ _ _ _ _ Premium class houses in cottage complex "NEMUNO PARKAS" In the n…
$241,614
