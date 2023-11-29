Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Prienu seniunija
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Prienu seniunija, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
House with garage in Prienai, Lithuania
House with garage
Prienai, Lithuania
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
!!! NEMUNO PARK !!! ________________________ Premium class house in the cottage complex NEMU…
€220,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road in Prienai, Lithuania
House with paved road
Prienai, Lithuania
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 2
A NEW STATEMENT SUBLE OF STATES IN THE PRAYER ISSUED. PATOGUS WAY EXPLANATION, LIGHT AND EMP…
€99,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Prienai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Prienai, Lithuania
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 1
ONE OF ANT VERMS An ideal place for those who want to relax from the hustle and bustle of t…
€38,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage in Prienai, Lithuania
House with garage
Prienai, Lithuania
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
!!! NEMUNO PARK !!! ________________________ Premium class house in the cottage complex NEMU…
€218,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road, with internet, with Furnace heating in Prienai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with internet, with Furnace heating
Prienai, Lithuania
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 2
SELLING THE HOME PART BASANAVIOUS G., IN THE WALL. Another part of the house is home to one …
€39,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with Stillroom in Prienai, Lithuania
House with Stillroom
Prienai, Lithuania
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 3
SPACE HOUSE FOR SALE IN THE ARTS In a very beautiful location, an unfurnished 3-storey brick…
€70,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English

Properties features in Prienu seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir