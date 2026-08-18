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Houses for sale in Prienu seniunija, Lithuania

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Prienai
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11 properties total found
House in Prienai, Lithuania
House
Prienai, Lithuania
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF HOUSEHOLD FOR RENOVACIJOS G. ON THE ADLES. A MAJOR, 28 WARS LIBLOCK WITH FOOD. EXPLA…
$86,594
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House in Prienai, Lithuania
House
Prienai, Lithuania
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 1
A DREAM HOME FOR YOUR FAMILY IN PRIENUS - WHERE THE HARMONY OF THE CITY'S PULSE COMES WITH T…
$149,832
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House in Prienai, Lithuania
House
Prienai, Lithuania
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 1
FARMHOUSE FOR SALE PRIENŪ R. SAV, STAKLIŠKIŪ SEN., VYŠNIņŪ K., JAZMINů St. 3 -Looking for pe…
$41,735
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
House in Prienai, Lithuania
House
Prienai, Lithuania
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 1
Land plot for sale in the village of Papilvio, Prienai district - Jasmino g. 1 Looking for p…
$22,909
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House in Prienai, Lithuania
House
Prienai, Lithuania
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 2
!! NEMUNO PARK! SUBSEQUENT PROJECT _ _ _ _ _ _ Premium class house in cottage complex "NEMUN…
$256,940
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House in Prienai, Lithuania
House
Prienai, Lithuania
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF NAM ON THE CHANNEL. NAM WITH SKILL PRIENT CENTRE. -- GENERAL: • Site: 15.42 century;…
$75,355
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Capital
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
House in Prienai, Lithuania
House
Prienai, Lithuania
Area 187 m²
Number of floors 2
All the latest Capital real estate ads can be found on our website www.capital.lt. You are w…
$206,569
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House in Prienai, Lithuania
House
Prienai, Lithuania
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 2
Looking home in a great place? We have a proposal for you! In the center of the city of Prie…
$62,882
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House in Prienai, Lithuania
House
Prienai, Lithuania
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF HOUSEHOLD ON THE CHANNEL CHILE G. House for rent in Prienai, Šiltvėnių street. The …
$166,144
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House in Prienai, Lithuania
House
Prienai, Lithuania
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 1
A garden plot with a house for sale in Prienai Garden plot for sale In the city of Prienai …
$16,230
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House in Prienai, Lithuania
House
Prienai, Lithuania
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
!! NEMUNO PARK! _ _ _ _ _ _ Premium class houses in cottage complex "NEMUNO PARKAS" In the n…
$256,940
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