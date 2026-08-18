Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Prienu seniunija
  4. Commercial

Сommercial property in Prienu seniunija, Lithuania

;
1 property total found
Commercial property 752 m² in Prienai, Lithuania
Commercial property 752 m²
Prienai, Lithuania
Area 752 m²
Floor 2
COMMERCIAL PREMISES FOR SALE IN PRIENA CENTER. INTERESTED IN EXCHANGE Suitable for various…
$79,778
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go