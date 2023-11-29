Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Prienu seniunija, Lithuania

10 properties total found
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Construction: Brick in Prienai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Construction: Brick
Prienai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/4
BIRUTES 9 - NEW PROJECT IN THE PRAYER, GIVES A POSSIBLE SAMPLE FOR MANUFACTURED BLOOD AND MA…
€65,000
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Construction: Brick in Prienai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Construction: Brick
Prienai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 2/4
€85,000
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating in Prienai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Prienai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/4
BIRUTES 9 - NEW PROJECT IN THE PRAYER, GIVES A POSSIBLE SAMPLE FOR MANUFACTURED BLOOD AND MA…
€145,000
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet in Prienai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet
Prienai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 2/4
BIRUTES 9 - NEW PROJECT IN THE PRAYER, GIVES A POSSIBLE SAMPLE FOR MANUFACTURED BLOOD AND MA…
€90,000
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Construction: Brick in Prienai, Lithuania
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Construction: Brick
Prienai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 72 m²
Floor 3/4
BIRUTES 9 - NEW PROJECT IN THE PRAYER, GIVES A POSSIBLE SAMPLE FOR MANUFACTURED BLOOD AND MA…
€100,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with Construction: Brick in Prienai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with Construction: Brick
Prienai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
Floor 4/4
BIRUTES 9 - NEW PROJECT IN THE PRAYER, GIVES A POSSIBLE SAMPLE FOR MANUFACTURED BLOOD AND MA…
€130,000
1 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector in Prienai, Lithuania
1 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector
Prienai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 4/5
€35,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Prienai, Lithuania
4 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Prienai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 5/5
€189,000
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish in Prienai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish
Prienai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/5
!!! New apartments in Prienai!!! ____________ Have you ever dreamed of living next to Nemuno…
€83,999
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Fitted, with Central collector in Prienai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Fitted, with Central collector
Prienai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/5
!!! New apartments with full installation !!! _____________________ Have you ever dreamed of…
€99,000
