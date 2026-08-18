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Сommercial property in Priekules seniunija, Lithuania

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1 property total found
Commercial property 130 m² in Rokai, Lithuania
Commercial property 130 m²
Rokai, Lithuania
Area 130 m²
Floor 1
INDIVIDUAL ACCESS TO COMMERCIAL PREMISES IN ROCKS ------------------------------------------…
$144,913
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