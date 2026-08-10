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Houses for sale in Pelednagiu seniunija, Lithuania

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3 properties total found
House in Labunava, Lithuania
House
Labunava, Lithuania
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 2
House for sale in Labūnava village. Kėdainiai district in a quiet place, near the Labūnava p…
$88,337
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House in Beinaiciai, Lithuania
House
Beinaiciai, Lithuania
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 2
Sending IN SPACE 2 LIVESTOCK HOUSEHOLD BEINEA K., BODANT R. A very spacious, two-storey hou…
$137,574
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House in Labunava, Lithuania
House
Labunava, Lithuania
Area 311 m²
Number of floors 1
A cozy, neat and well-equipped house for sale in a quiet and beautiful place in Latbūnava. T…
$160,469
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Properties features in Pelednagiu seniunija, Lithuania

with Garage
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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