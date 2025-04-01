Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Pelednagiu seniunija
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Pelednagiu seniunija, Lithuania

3 room apartment in Beinaiciai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Beinaiciai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/2
APARTMENT FOR SALE, 3 ROOMS, 48.12 SQ.M. PLOTO, JAGMINů STR., SLIKIų K., KĖDAINIĆ DISTRICT. …
$9,499
