Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Land
  4. Pasvalio rajono savivaldybe

Lands for sale in Pasvalio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

8 properties total found
Plot of land in Geivitoniai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Geivitoniai, Lithuania
SELLED 20.58 A. SODO SKLYPAS, S/B “BILITY ”, PAMIC G., GEEASON SOME, PASVAL RAJ. SODA IN THE…
€23,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061632844 ruta.kucinskiene@capital.lt
Plot of land in Pumpenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pumpenai, Lithuania
1.45 ha for sale. agricultural plot of land on the Baltic road g. In the purse. Very good pl…
€22,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061632844 ruta.kucinskiene@capital.lt
Plot of land in Slamai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Slamai, Lithuania
IN IMAGE AND RAMIO IN PLACE ANT MACHINE RUBE CRANT (PRINES ABOUT 900M. SMALL CHANGES ... SEL…
€66,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068113686 inga.lialiene@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land in Paberzeliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Paberzeliai, Lithuania
PARCELS OF THE HOUSEHOLD HOLDING SOLD ON THE BANK OF THE RIVER AEROPLANE FOR LOCUST KM, SUBD…
€18,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068113686 inga.lialiene@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land in Zadeikiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Zadeikiai, Lithuania
A plot of 12 acres of residence in Pagoya, 4, is for sale in Pascal. The plot is formed in t…
€5,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061632844 ruta.kucinskiene@capital.lt
Plot of land in Azuolyne, Lithuania
Plot of land
Azuolyne, Lithuania
Plot of 9.16 acres of residential area for sale in B. In the shell, 2, in the shell. The plo…
€10,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061632844 ruta.kucinskiene@capital.lt
Plot of land in Brazdigala, Lithuania
Plot of land
Brazdigala, Lithuania
A plot of 12 acres of residence in the Pagoya G., 18, is for sale. The plot is formed in the…
€5,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061632844 ruta.kucinskiene@capital.lt
Plot of land in Brazdigala, Lithuania
Plot of land
Brazdigala, Lithuania
A plot of 12 acres of residence in Partizan g.,11, is for sale in the Pascal. The plot is fo…
€5,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061632844 ruta.kucinskiene@capital.lt
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir