Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Pasvalio rajono savivaldybe
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Pasvalio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Pumpenai, Lithuania
House
Pumpenai, Lithuania
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 1
BUILDING YOUTH INSTALLATED HOUSEHOLD GOOD G, PUGER MSTL, PASSPORT AREA. WEBSITES 27,82A WITH…
$143,669
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Pasvalio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go