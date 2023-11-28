Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Pasvalio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

7 properties total found
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture in Slamai, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture
Slamai, Lithuania
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
€55,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37064725423 marius.miskinis@capitalrealty.com
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Slamai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Slamai, Lithuania
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 1
€39,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37068393017 rasa.timinskaite@capital.lt
House with balcony, with paved road, with Domestic equipment in Slamai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with Domestic equipment
Slamai, Lithuania
Area 194 m²
Number of floors 2
A HOUSE MEAUINIC RENOVATED HOUSE IN THE GATCHASE. THIS IS PATOG TO LIVE PLACE – ENVIRONMENTA…
€125,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37068393017 rasa.timinskaite@capital.lt
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture in Pasvalys, Lithuania
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture
Pasvalys, Lithuania
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
HIGH CARTON RESTAURED HOUSE IN THE BATCH OF BIRD. THIS IS PATOG TO LIVE PLACE – ENVIRONMENTA…
€69,900
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37068393017 rasa.timinskaite@capital.lt
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Slamai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Slamai, Lithuania
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 1
Plot with barrels for sale, Kęstutio g, Salads GENERAL INFORMATION: Sale price: 7000 Euro, …
€7,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37068393017 rasa.timinskaite@capital.lt
House with Furnace heating in Slamai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Slamai, Lithuania
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 1
House for sale in a quiet and beautiful town in Pushaloto, in the Pasval district. Plot - …
€17,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37068691116 viktoria.chaika@capitalrealty.com
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Toliunai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Toliunai, Lithuania
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 1
SODYBASES FOR THE LISTENGAGE G., IN THE SOME OF THE TOLDERS, WRITE. HOUSE IN RAMIOJE PLACE N…
€8,900
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37061632844 ruta.kucinskiene@capital.lt

