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Сommercial property in Pasvalio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

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1 property total found
Commercial property 1 389 m² in Pazasai, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 389 m²
Pazasai, Lithuania
Area 1 389 m²
Floor 1
A complex of two buildings for sale – farm and laying-darking in the Pascal, in the case of …
$18,235
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