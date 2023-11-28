Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Pasvalio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

apartments
4
houses
7
11 properties total found
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture in Slamai, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture
Slamai, Lithuania
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
€55,000
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Slamai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Slamai, Lithuania
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 1
€39,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with Domestic equipment in Slamai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with Domestic equipment
Slamai, Lithuania
Area 194 m²
Number of floors 2
A HOUSE MEAUINIC RENOVATED HOUSE IN THE GATCHASE. THIS IS PATOG TO LIVE PLACE – ENVIRONMENTA…
€125,000
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture in Pasvalys, Lithuania
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture
Pasvalys, Lithuania
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
HIGH CARTON RESTAURED HOUSE IN THE BATCH OF BIRD. THIS IS PATOG TO LIVE PLACE – ENVIRONMENTA…
€69,900
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Slamai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Slamai, Lithuania
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 1
Plot with barrels for sale, Kęstutio g, Salads GENERAL INFORMATION: Sale price: 7000 Euro, …
€7,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Mikoliskis, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Mikoliskis, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 5/5
3 ROOMS BUYING IN THE PASBLE OF 3 ROOMS. HOUSE IN PATOGIO LIVE IN LOCATION - COUNTRY TRADE C…
€52,000
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment in Mikoliskis, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment
Mikoliskis, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/2
3 ROOMS WERE WRITED IN THE LIGHT OF 3 ROOM. KALNO K. KALNO G. 6. SECRET HOME HIGH. WHITE PRO…
€17,000
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Furnace heating, with Apartment door from steel in Pasvalio Vienkiemiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Furnace heating, with Apartment door from steel
Pasvalio Vienkiemiai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/2
3 ROOMS WRONGED IN THE USED IN THE USED 35, LIGHT RAJ. BUTASED FOR DU HIGH, HOUSE PLANT – PR…
€23,000
House with Furnace heating in Slamai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Slamai, Lithuania
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 1
House for sale in a quiet and beautiful town in Pushaloto, in the Pasval district. Plot - …
€17,000
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Toliunai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Toliunai, Lithuania
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 1
SODYBASES FOR THE LISTENGAGE G., IN THE SOME OF THE TOLDERS, WRITE. HOUSE IN RAMIOJE PLACE N…
€8,900
4 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with Construction: Brick in Vidubale, Lithuania
4 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with Construction: Brick
Vidubale, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/2
4 ROOM PERPLANED WERE IN THE CRINAL G., PAPIVE, LIGHT RAJ. BUTASED FOR DU HIGH, HOUSE PLANT …
€35,900
Properties features in Pasvalio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

