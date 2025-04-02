Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Pasvalio miesto seniunija
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Pasvalio miesto seniunija, Lithuania

1 property total found
Commercial property 1 100 m² in Pasvalys, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 100 m²
Pasvalys, Lithuania
Area 1 100 m²
Floor 1
A great INVESTMENT! ADMINISTRATIVE PURPOSE BUILDING FOR SALE, MŻOS G. 22a, PASVALY. CONVENIE…
$263,144
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes