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Houses for sale in Papilio seniunija, Lithuania

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2 properties total found
House in Kvetkai, Lithuania
House
Kvetkai, Lithuania
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 2
SLAYING IN THE BIRTH OF 20 WARS IN THE WHEEL! Looking for a cozy homestead with a garden, a…
$17,280
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House in Skrebiskiai, Lithuania
House
Skrebiskiai, Lithuania
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE FOR SALE IN BIRZA DISTRICT. SKREBIŠKI VILLAGE. LIEPAI STREET. BUILT IN 1989. TYPE OF H…
$55,734
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