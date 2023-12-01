Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Papilio seniunija, Lithuania

2 properties total found
House with garage, with paved road, with gas heating in Papilys, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with gas heating
Papilys, Lithuania
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
€109,900
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Furnace heating in Kupreliskis, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Furnace heating
Kupreliskis, Lithuania
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 1
HOUSE HOUSE IN CUSTOMS G., CUPRELIC, BIRD RAJ. THIS PATOG LOCATION LIVING - MEAUAL HOUSE, PA…
€19,900
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių

