  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Land
  4. Panevezio rajono savivaldybe

Lands for sale in Panevezio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

22 properties total found
Plot of land in Dubos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Dubos, Lithuania
€15,000
Plot of land in Liudyne, Lithuania
Plot of land
Liudyne, Lithuania
FOOT PLACE FOR YOUR BUSINESS, COUNTRY ROAD PANVE - RAGUVA FOR SALE 17 A. SCULES OF AGRICULTU…
€3,500
Plot of land in Glazaniskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Glazaniskiai, Lithuania
COMMERCIAL SKLYP WITH THE IMPACT BEFORE THE PANEVANT ENVIRONMENT. DEPARATE EXCLUSIVE – ADOPT…
€720,000
Plot of land in Mantvydai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Mantvydai, Lithuania
A plot of 107.05 acres of land for sale in the village of Mantwei near the Chastch, just 10 …
€19,900
Plot of land in Mikenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Mikenai, Lithuania
In the village of Mykonos, which borders the Vadokles, in the Panevasis district. A plot of …
€8,500
Plot of land in Gasparai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gasparai, Lithuania
1.37 ha of agricultural plot with the Levens coast in the village of Rėklai, in the Panevėži…
€53,000
Plot of land in Daumenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Daumenai, Lithuania
SELLING OF THE COMMERCIAL LAST OF 5,84 ARS WITH HOME (NUGROVERY OR RECONSTRUCTION ... IN THE…
€50,000
Plot of land in Azuolyte, Lithuania
Plot of land
Azuolyte, Lithuania
EXCLUDED EXCLUSIVE SKLYPAS IN THE REGIONAL PARK OF CREATMENT! The plot of land for sale is …
€40,000
Plot of land in Velzys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Velzys, Lithuania
Garden plot for sale in Bithir g., Shark km. Garden plot. Near the permanent neighbors. The …
€12,000
Plot of land in Paliuniskis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Paliuniskis, Lithuania
A SECTION OF 38.45 ARS WITH PAMATES IN THE RAMIO LOCATION, BEFORE THE GREAT GIRD NEW HOME TI…
€47,000
Plot of land in Startai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Startai, Lithuania
€8,500
Plot of land in Seskai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Seskai, Lithuania
WAIT NEWS, NORTH STATES NEW HOME!!! Home estate plot for sale in Iron g.15, Farm k., Panega…
€8,600
Plot of land in Daukniunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Daukniunai, Lithuania
3 plots of land for sale in the Beast, in the Beasts, in the Panegas. Beans – a green suburb…
€17,250
Plot of land in Daumenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Daumenai, Lithuania
€10,000
Plot of land in Silagalys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Silagalys, Lithuania
€425,000
Plot of land in Sukniskis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sukniskis, Lithuania
2.88 ha agricultural plot with the Lavarns Coast in the village of Sukniškis, in the Panevas…
€35,700
Plot of land in Dembava, Lithuania
Plot of land
Dembava, Lithuania
€22,000
Plot of land in Dembava, Lithuania
Plot of land
Dembava, Lithuania
Real estate land for sale in Durpyno, Pažer I, Panegas r. sav. The purpose of the land is to…
€14,300
Plot of land in Vyciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vyciai, Lithuania
SELLOW SOUTH OF HOME MANAGEMENTS FROM 6.86 ARO IKI 13.7 ARO. Access from the Devil Road bey…
€7,900
Plot of land in Daumenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Daumenai, Lithuania
FOR SALE 8.04 ARO HOUSE MANAGER SCRAPTER IN PRESSURE G., PANEVE . RAMI, SINCE, PRIVACY TO PR…
€29,000
Plot of land in Dubos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Dubos, Lithuania
Home estate plots for sale from 12.96 acres to 17.64 acres in Kalnell, in the Magazines, Pan…
€13,000
Plot of land in Velzys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Velzys, Lithuania
SELLOW OF 15 ARS (SUED FROM TWO SKLYPES ... IN THE IMPLEMENTATION, IN THE INDICATE BATCH, VO…
€11,000
