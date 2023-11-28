UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Lithuania
Land
Panevezio rajono savivaldybe
Lands for sale in Panevezio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
Clear all
22 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Plot of land
Dubos, Lithuania
€15,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068393017
rasa.timinskaite@capital.lt
Plot of land
Liudyne, Lithuania
FOOT PLACE FOR YOUR BUSINESS, COUNTRY ROAD PANVE - RAGUVA FOR SALE 17 A. SCULES OF AGRICULTU…
€3,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061440688
vilma.stupuriene@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land
Glazaniskiai, Lithuania
COMMERCIAL SKLYP WITH THE IMPACT BEFORE THE PANEVANT ENVIRONMENT. DEPARATE EXCLUSIVE – ADOPT…
€720,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068282088
agne.kucinskiene@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land
Mantvydai, Lithuania
A plot of 107.05 acres of land for sale in the village of Mantwei near the Chastch, just 10 …
€19,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068113686
inga.lialiene@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land
Mikenai, Lithuania
In the village of Mykonos, which borders the Vadokles, in the Panevasis district. A plot of …
€8,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061632844
ruta.kucinskiene@capital.lt
Plot of land
Gasparai, Lithuania
1.37 ha of agricultural plot with the Levens coast in the village of Rėklai, in the Panevėži…
€53,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061632844
ruta.kucinskiene@capital.lt
Plot of land
Daumenai, Lithuania
SELLING OF THE COMMERCIAL LAST OF 5,84 ARS WITH HOME (NUGROVERY OR RECONSTRUCTION ... IN THE…
€50,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068264330
zita.juchneviciene@capital.lt
Plot of land
Azuolyte, Lithuania
EXCLUDED EXCLUSIVE SKLYPAS IN THE REGIONAL PARK OF CREATMENT! The plot of land for sale is …
€40,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37067030815
inga.antanaitiene@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land
Velzys, Lithuania
Garden plot for sale in Bithir g., Shark km. Garden plot. Near the permanent neighbors. The …
€12,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068393017
rasa.timinskaite@capital.lt
Plot of land
Paliuniskis, Lithuania
A SECTION OF 38.45 ARS WITH PAMATES IN THE RAMIO LOCATION, BEFORE THE GREAT GIRD NEW HOME TI…
€47,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068393017
rasa.timinskaite@capital.lt
Plot of land
Startai, Lithuania
€8,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068113686
inga.lialiene@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land
Seskai, Lithuania
WAIT NEWS, NORTH STATES NEW HOME!!! Home estate plot for sale in Iron g.15, Farm k., Panega…
€8,600
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068113686
inga.lialiene@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land
Daukniunai, Lithuania
3 plots of land for sale in the Beast, in the Beasts, in the Panegas. Beans – a green suburb…
€17,250
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061632844
ruta.kucinskiene@capital.lt
Plot of land
Daumenai, Lithuania
€10,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37064921068
marius.samuolis@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land
Silagalys, Lithuania
€425,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068257784
linas.valiuskevicius@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land
Sukniskis, Lithuania
2.88 ha agricultural plot with the Lavarns Coast in the village of Sukniškis, in the Panevas…
€35,700
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37064921068
marius.samuolis@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land
Dembava, Lithuania
€22,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068393017
rasa.timinskaite@capital.lt
Plot of land
Dembava, Lithuania
Real estate land for sale in Durpyno, Pažer I, Panegas r. sav. The purpose of the land is to…
€14,300
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068264330
zita.juchneviciene@capital.lt
Plot of land
Vyciai, Lithuania
SELLOW SOUTH OF HOME MANAGEMENTS FROM 6.86 ARO IKI 13.7 ARO. Access from the Devil Road bey…
€7,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068113686
inga.lialiene@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land
Daumenai, Lithuania
FOR SALE 8.04 ARO HOUSE MANAGER SCRAPTER IN PRESSURE G., PANEVE . RAMI, SINCE, PRIVACY TO PR…
€29,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068113686
inga.lialiene@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land
Dubos, Lithuania
Home estate plots for sale from 12.96 acres to 17.64 acres in Kalnell, in the Magazines, Pan…
€13,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068113686
inga.lialiene@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land
Velzys, Lithuania
SELLOW OF 15 ARS (SUED FROM TWO SKLYPES ... IN THE IMPLEMENTATION, IN THE INDICATE BATCH, VO…
€11,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068113686
inga.lialiene@capitalrealty.com
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL