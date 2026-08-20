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Сommercial property in Panevezio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

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1 property total found
Commercial property 1 990 m² in Ferma, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 990 m²
Ferma, Lithuania
Area 1 990 m²
Floor 1
SUBMITTED COMMERCIAL, NATURAL AND STORAGE-SUITABLE BUILDINGS K., RAGUVOS SEN. COMMERCIAL BU…
$381,264
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