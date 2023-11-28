Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Panevezio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with With furniture in Dembava, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with With furniture
Dembava, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/5
€40,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068264330 zita.juchneviciene@capital.lt
1 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Krekenava, Lithuania
1 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Krekenava, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/4
€20,500
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068393017 rasa.timinskaite@capital.lt
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture in Ramygala, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture
Ramygala, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 5/5
€74,500
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061632844 ruta.kucinskiene@capital.lt

