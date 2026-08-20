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Residential properties for sale in Panevezio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

;
houses
10
11 properties total found
House in Kaubariskis, Lithuania
House
Kaubariskis, Lithuania
Area 29 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF SODO NAM SB "ROAD," AGUONS AL, KM KM HAUBARIŠKAS, INDEX RAJ. 6,11 YEARS (CARRYING OU…
$17,915
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House in Staniunai, Lithuania
House
Staniunai, Lithuania
Area 397 m²
Number of floors 2
BUILDING FOR SALE WITH PRIVATE LAND PLOT 16.95 A, PANEVŽIO DISTRICT. – VERY CONVENIENT TRANS…
$230,322
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House in Butkiskiai, Lithuania
House
Butkiskiai, Lithuania
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 1
The house where your new story begins! Quiet corner in Panevėžys district - 84 sq. m house w…
$103,178
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International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
House in Vainoriai, Lithuania
House
Vainoriai, Lithuania
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF SOFTWARE IN FEED RAJ., HOWEVER K. NAM CONSTRUCTED FROM FERTILIZES, EXPLORATORY COLUM…
$29,367
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House in Staniunai, Lithuania
House
Staniunai, Lithuania
Area 642 m²
Number of floors 2
SENT TO THE HOUSEHOLD IN ERDGE SLAUGHTERHOUSE, ROLLING G., STANDARDS, COMBINED WITH THE SPAC…
$309,649
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House in Daukniskiai, Lithuania
House
Daukniskiai, Lithuania
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 2
SODO NAM TO SOUTH SWITZERLAND WITH SKY 12.2 A - A LOCAL FOR YOUR POILSION! Do not make a dec…
$41,437
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TekceTekce
House in Butkiskiai, Lithuania
House
Butkiskiai, Lithuania
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 1
The house where your new story begins! Quiet corner in Panevėžys district - 84 sq. m house w…
$102,070
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House in Naujamiestis, Lithuania
House
Naujamiestis, Lithuania
Area 272 m²
Number of floors 2
Sending LIVE HAZARD V. KUDIKOS IN GATV, NEW, LAST RAJ. NAMAS TWO FEEDINGSTUFFS, WHOLESALE IN…
$171,998
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House in Pamarliskiai, Lithuania
House
Pamarliskiai, Lithuania
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF A LIQUID WITH REGISTERED PAMATS, NAMO PROJECT, CONSTRUCTION AUTHORISATION! In a cozy…
$76,805
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House in Debikonys, Lithuania
House
Debikonys, Lithuania
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF SOFTWARE TO THE DEBINARY K. IN THE MAJOR AREA. Debickonys - a small village near Ra…
$44,415
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3 room apartment in Velzys, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Velzys, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 93 m²
Floor 2/2
3 rooms apartment for sale, Palanga, Panevėžys, to Panevėžys 10 km. To those who work in the…
$97,014
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Properties features in Panevezio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

with Garage
with Swimming pool
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