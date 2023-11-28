UAE
Realting.com
Lithuania
Residential
Panevezio rajono savivaldybe
Residential properties for sale in Panevezio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
apartments
3
houses
21
Clear all
24 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
House with paved road
Naujikai, Lithuania
20 m²
1
€11,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37064725423
marius.miskinis@capitalrealty.com
House with Furnace heating
Pukiai, Lithuania
69 m²
1
€18,600
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37068420914
viktorija.krasniakovaite@capitalrealty.com
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Furnace heating
Krekenava, Lithuania
71 m²
2
€30,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37068393017
rasa.timinskaite@capital.lt
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment
Pereksliai, Lithuania
228 m²
2
€90,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37061632844
ruta.kucinskiene@capital.lt
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with With furniture
Dembava, Lithuania
3
54 m²
1/5
€40,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37068264330
zita.juchneviciene@capital.lt
1 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Krekenava, Lithuania
1
34 m²
2/4
€20,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37068393017
rasa.timinskaite@capital.lt
House with paved road, with Domestic equipment, with Furnace heating
Naujamiestis, Lithuania
65 m²
1
LIVING HOUSE HOUSE J. BASANAVIOR IN THE GATVIEW, NEW, THE WAY OF THE CANEVIEW. NAME 3 ROOMS,…
€41,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37068113686
inga.lialiene@capitalrealty.com
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture
Ramygala, Lithuania
3
65 m²
5/5
€74,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37061632844
ruta.kucinskiene@capital.lt
House with gas heating
Seskai, Lithuania
80 m²
1
THE ANALOGS DO NOT HAVE A SODY IN THE STOP PLACE WITH A NEEIL PRIVACY 2 HA TVENKIN!!! PUTI O…
€720,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37064007767
lukas.grigaitis@capitalrealty.com
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with With bathhouse
Nevezis, Lithuania
86 m²
1
SODYBA-WAYS, CITIZENS, 15 KM. FROM THE REPRESENTATION OF THE POWER CITY. VERY RAMI LOCATION…
€65,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37068113686
inga.lialiene@capitalrealty.com
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Pamarliskiai, Lithuania
142 m²
1
INDICATED NEW STATEMENT HOUSE NEW BESSICIAL HOME IN THE CARTAL OF PRIVACY HOME, IN THE DALCI…
€141,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37068113686
inga.lialiene@capitalrealty.com
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Kakunai, Lithuania
32 m²
1
Log house for sale with 6.0 a.m. plot of land in Kaubariškis km, S/B Harming, Pineapple dist…
€13,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37068393017
rasa.timinskaite@capital.lt
House with Furnace heating
Pereksliai, Lithuania
67 m²
1
HOUSE FOR THE HOUSE OF THE RUNDS. IN THE TRANSFER, THE WRITE OF THE CANEVIEW. HOUSE IN ONE H…
€40,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37061632844
ruta.kucinskiene@capital.lt
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Linoniai, Lithuania
54 m²
2
EXCLUDED EXCLUSIVE SODO HOUSE WITH 18 AREA SECTION, SODES, BERANTONYSE K., PANEVAILABLE RAJ.…
€65,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37068393017
rasa.timinskaite@capital.lt
House with Furnace heating
Klepsiai, Lithuania
101 m²
1
PART OF THE HOME FOR SOME K., 15 KM. I DISTRIBUTION FROM THE PANEVISH CITY. THIS IS A PUTION…
€23,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37061632844
ruta.kucinskiene@capital.lt
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture
Geleziai, Lithuania
152 m²
2
HOUSE HOUSE LIVING HOUSE IN WARPO G., IN THE RELEASE. HOUSE IN THE PROPERTY LIVE PLACE – ADV…
€46,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37068393017
rasa.timinskaite@capital.lt
House with paved road, with gas heating
Pazagieniai, Lithuania
33 m²
1
PART OF THE HOME IN THE RAMYGAL GATVER, BEVANT CENTRE, IN THE CANEVIEW. SALE HOME PART IS IN…
€19,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37068264330
zita.juchneviciene@capital.lt
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Pamarliskiai, Lithuania
373 m²
2
HOUSE FOR HOUSE IN THE WILLCUTION, THE FUNDS. HOUSE FULL EQUIPMENT, SELLED WITH THE PARTICIP…
€210,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37068113686
inga.lialiene@capitalrealty.com
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Kulbiai, Lithuania
97 m²
1
INDICATORY ROUSE HOUSE SAMILY SOME, PANEVISH RAJ. WE HAVE 5 ROOMS, VIRTCHEN. HOUSE SENOVAL, …
€9,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37068393017
rasa.timinskaite@capital.lt
House with garage, with paved road
Pamarliskiai, Lithuania
100 m²
2
House for sale in the Panegas district, Lice, SB “SVAJON ” area located on the banks of the …
€67,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37068113686
inga.lialiene@capitalrealty.com
House with paved road, with With furniture, with alarm system
Smilgiai, Lithuania
98 m²
2
PART OF THE HOME (DALINED VERTICALLY) SMILGES KM., PANEVISHERIES RAJ. THIS IS A PLACE, PUTI…
€31,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37068113686
inga.lialiene@capitalrealty.com
House with garage, with paved road, with alarm system
Naujikai, Lithuania
172 m²
1
A NEW STATEMENT HOUSE OF THE STATE ISSUES G., NEWS K., THE WREAVENTION OF THE PANEVENTION. M…
€77,700
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37068113686
inga.lialiene@capitalrealty.com
House with garage
Pazagieniai, Lithuania
383 m²
2
HOUSE FOR THE HOUSE OF MAINTENANCE, LUZ G., PANEVISHERIES. HOUSE LIVES FROM INSTALLATIONS O…
€38,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37061632844
ruta.kucinskiene@capital.lt
House with balcony, with paved road
Dembava, Lithuania
141 m²
2
SELLED IN THE WAY - COTED, IN THE PACKAGE - DEMBAVA, THE PUBLIC PL. SELLED PITHUANIAN PAGE. …
€110,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37068393017
rasa.timinskaite@capital.lt
