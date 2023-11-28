Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Panevezio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

apartments
3
houses
21
24 properties total found
House with paved road in Naujikai, Lithuania
House with paved road
Naujikai, Lithuania
Area 20 m²
Number of floors 1
€11,500
House with Furnace heating in Pukiai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Pukiai, Lithuania
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 1
€18,600
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Furnace heating in Krekenava, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Furnace heating
Krekenava, Lithuania
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 2
€30,000
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment in Pereksliai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment
Pereksliai, Lithuania
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 2
€90,000
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with With furniture in Dembava, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with With furniture
Dembava, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/5
€40,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Krekenava, Lithuania
1 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Krekenava, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/4
€20,500
House with paved road, with Domestic equipment, with Furnace heating in Naujamiestis, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Domestic equipment, with Furnace heating
Naujamiestis, Lithuania
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
LIVING HOUSE HOUSE J. BASANAVIOR IN THE GATVIEW, NEW, THE WAY OF THE CANEVIEW. NAME 3 ROOMS,…
€41,900
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture in Ramygala, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture
Ramygala, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 5/5
€74,500
House with gas heating in Seskai, Lithuania
House with gas heating
Seskai, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
THE ANALOGS DO NOT HAVE A SODY IN THE STOP PLACE WITH A NEEIL PRIVACY 2 HA TVENKIN!!! PUTI O…
€720,000
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with With bathhouse in Nevezis, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with With bathhouse
Nevezis, Lithuania
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 1
SODYBA-WAYS, CITIZENS, 15 KM. FROM THE REPRESENTATION OF THE POWER CITY. VERY RAMI LOCATION…
€65,000
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Pamarliskiai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Pamarliskiai, Lithuania
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 1
INDICATED NEW STATEMENT HOUSE NEW BESSICIAL HOME IN THE CARTAL OF PRIVACY HOME, IN THE DALCI…
€141,000
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Kakunai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Kakunai, Lithuania
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 1
Log house for sale with 6.0 a.m. plot of land in Kaubariškis km, S/B Harming, Pineapple dist…
€13,000
House with Furnace heating in Pereksliai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Pereksliai, Lithuania
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 1
HOUSE FOR THE HOUSE OF THE RUNDS. IN THE TRANSFER, THE WRITE OF THE CANEVIEW. HOUSE IN ONE H…
€40,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Linoniai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Linoniai, Lithuania
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 2
EXCLUDED EXCLUSIVE SODO HOUSE WITH 18 AREA SECTION, SODES, BERANTONYSE K., PANEVAILABLE RAJ.…
€65,000
House with Furnace heating in Klepsiai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Klepsiai, Lithuania
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 1
PART OF THE HOME FOR SOME K., 15 KM. I DISTRIBUTION FROM THE PANEVISH CITY. THIS IS A PUTION…
€23,000
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture in Geleziai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture
Geleziai, Lithuania
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE HOUSE LIVING HOUSE IN WARPO G., IN THE RELEASE. HOUSE IN THE PROPERTY LIVE PLACE – ADV…
€46,000
House with paved road, with gas heating in Pazagieniai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with gas heating
Pazagieniai, Lithuania
Area 33 m²
Number of floors 1
PART OF THE HOME IN THE RAMYGAL GATVER, BEVANT CENTRE, IN THE CANEVIEW. SALE HOME PART IS IN…
€19,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Pamarliskiai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Pamarliskiai, Lithuania
Area 373 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE FOR HOUSE IN THE WILLCUTION, THE FUNDS. HOUSE FULL EQUIPMENT, SELLED WITH THE PARTICIP…
€210,000
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Kulbiai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Kulbiai, Lithuania
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 1
INDICATORY ROUSE HOUSE SAMILY SOME, PANEVISH RAJ. WE HAVE 5 ROOMS, VIRTCHEN. HOUSE SENOVAL, …
€9,900
House with garage, with paved road in Pamarliskiai, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road
Pamarliskiai, Lithuania
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
House for sale in the Panegas district, Lice, SB “SVAJON ” area located on the banks of the …
€67,000
House with paved road, with With furniture, with alarm system in Smilgiai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with alarm system
Smilgiai, Lithuania
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 2
PART OF THE HOME (DALINED VERTICALLY) SMILGES KM., PANEVISHERIES RAJ. THIS IS A PLACE, PUTI…
€31,000
House with garage, with paved road, with alarm system in Naujikai, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with alarm system
Naujikai, Lithuania
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 1
A NEW STATEMENT HOUSE OF THE STATE ISSUES G., NEWS K., THE WREAVENTION OF THE PANEVENTION. M…
€77,700
House with garage in Pazagieniai, Lithuania
House with garage
Pazagieniai, Lithuania
Area 383 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE FOR THE HOUSE OF MAINTENANCE, LUZ G., PANEVISHERIES. HOUSE LIVES FROM INSTALLATIONS O…
€38,000
House with balcony, with paved road in Dembava, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road
Dembava, Lithuania
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 2
SELLED IN THE WAY - COTED, IN THE PACKAGE - DEMBAVA, THE PUBLIC PL. SELLED PITHUANIAN PAGE. …
€110,000
Mir