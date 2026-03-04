Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of commercial properties in Panevezio miesto savivaldybe, Lithuania

Panevėžys
12 properties total found
Commercial property 74 m² in Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 74 m²
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Floor 3
Floor 3
$174
per month
Commercial property 520 m² in Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 520 m²
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Floor 2
Floor 2
$1,507
per month
Commercial property 100 m² in Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 100 m²
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 100 m²
$116
per month
Commercial property 69 m² in Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 69 m²
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Floor 1
Floor 1
$325
per month
Commercial property 25 m² in Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 25 m²
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 25 m²
$174
per month
Commercial property 75 m² in Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 75 m²
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 75 m²
$174
per month
Commercial property 45 m² in Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 45 m²
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Floor 2
Floor 2
$365
per month
Commercial property 97 m² in Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 97 m²
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Floor 1
Floor 1
$787
per month
Commercial property 430 m² in Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 430 m²
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Floor 1
Floor 1
$1,391
per month
Commercial property 408 m² in Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 408 m²
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Floor 1
Floor 1
$638
per month
Commercial property 23 m² in Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 23 m²
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Floor 2
Floor 2
$139
per month
Commercial property 19 m² in Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 19 m²
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 19 m²
$104
per month
