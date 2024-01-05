Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Palangos miesto savivaldybe
  5. Duplexes

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Palangos miesto savivaldybe, Lithuania

Duplex To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with parking in Palanga, Lithuania
Duplex 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with parking
Palanga, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Lithuania, Palanga city, Hipodromo St. Semi-detached house with partial completion in very p…
€250,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Memelhaus
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Lietuvių

Properties features in Palangos miesto savivaldybe, Lithuania

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir