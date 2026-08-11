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Residential properties for sale in Pakuonio seniunija, Lithuania

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1 property total found
House in Pakuonis, Lithuania
House
Pakuonis, Lithuania
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF 4 CAPSULES 101.24 KV.M. NAM WITH SKYPU 29 A. KRANTO G., PACK MSTL.; _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ …
$92,212
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