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Houses for sale in Pakruojo seniunija, Lithuania

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House in Pakruojis, Lithuania
House
Pakruojis, Lithuania
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 2
SELECTED CENTRE - SOLID HOUSEHOLD WITH WESTERN AND SPA AREAS -------------------------------…
$323,446
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