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Residential properties for sale in Pakruojo seniunija, Lithuania

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3 properties total found
House in Pakruojis, Lithuania
House
Pakruojis, Lithuania
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 2
SELECTED CENTRE - SOLID HOUSEHOLD WITH WESTERN AND SPA AREAS -------------------------------…
$323,446
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5 room apartment in Pakruojis, Lithuania
5 room apartment
Pakruojis, Lithuania
Rooms 5
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/3
Sold 4 CABLES BUT IN ROAD MIESE, SLAUGHTER G. 9! Looking for comfortable and spacious housi…
$67,674
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1 room apartment in Pakruojis, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Pakruojis, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/1
Light 1 room apartment for rent in a comfortable location in Pakruojis city. The apartment i…
$18,549
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Properties features in Pakruojo seniunija, Lithuania

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