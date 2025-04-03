Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Pakruojo rajono savivaldybe
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Pakruojo rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

1 room apartment in Pakruojis, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Pakruojis, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 3/5
FOR SALE: NEWLY RENOVATED, MODERN AND STYLISHLY FURNISHED, COZY 1-ROOM - 30.20 sqm APARTMENT…
$46,203
Properties features in Pakruojo rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

