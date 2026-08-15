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Residential properties for sale in Pakruojo rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

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5
7 properties total found
5 room apartment in Pakruojis, Lithuania
5 room apartment
Pakruojis, Lithuania
Rooms 5
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/3
Sold 4 CABLES BUT IN ROAD MIESE, SLAUGHTER G. 9! Looking for comfortable and spacious housi…
$67,674
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1 room apartment in Pakruojis, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Pakruojis, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/1
Light 1 room apartment for rent in a comfortable location in Pakruojis city. The apartment i…
$18,549
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House in Pakruojis, Lithuania
House
Pakruojis, Lithuania
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 2
SELECTED CENTRE - SOLID HOUSEHOLD WITH WESTERN AND SPA AREAS -------------------------------…
$323,446
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International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
House in Zeimelis, Lithuania
House
Zeimelis, Lithuania
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 1
A RESIDENCE HAZARD MAY BE APPLIED TO COMMERCIAL IN THE GREAT MIESEL CENTRE. THE HOUSEHOLD IS…
$57,965
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House in Rozalimas, Lithuania
House
Rozalimas, Lithuania
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF RETURN TO THE NORTH STABILISATION IN LATTER, COUNTRY OF WHEEL Exclusive log homestea…
$521,687
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House in Titoniai, Lithuania
House
Titoniai, Lithuania
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 1
Sold the House to the Thong K., TRAY RAJON! Looking for real estate away from the bustle of…
$20,867
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
House in Laborai, Lithuania
House
Laborai, Lithuania
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 1
Sold YOUR SAVING HOUSEHOLD GAME, LABORE KM, TRAY RAJ. HOUSEHOLD IS SIGNIFICANT SIGNIFICANT S…
$63,944
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Properties features in Pakruojo rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

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