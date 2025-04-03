Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Pajurio seniunija
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Pajurio seniunija, Lithuania

1 property total found
Commercial property 95 m² in Zvingiai, Lithuania
Commercial property 95 m²
Zvingiai, Lithuania
Area 95 m²
Floor 1
Premises for sale in Žvingiai, Kazimieras Pakalniškio G. 1 Looking for a place to develop yo…
$27,082
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes