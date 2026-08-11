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Houses for sale in Paistrio seniunija, Lithuania

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House in Daukniskiai, Lithuania
House
Daukniskiai, Lithuania
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 2
SODO NAM TO SOUTH SWITZERLAND WITH SKY 12.2 A - A LOCAL FOR YOUR POILSION! Do not make a dec…
$41,437
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