Houses for sale in Paistrio seniunija, Lithuania

House with Furnace heating in Pukiai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Pukiai, Lithuania
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 1
€18,600
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with gas heating in Seskai, Lithuania
House with gas heating
Seskai, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
THE ANALOGS DO NOT HAVE A SODY IN THE STOP PLACE WITH A NEEIL PRIVACY 2 HA TVENKIN!!! PUTI O…
€720,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English

Mir