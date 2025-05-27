Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Pagiriai Eldership
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Pagiriai Eldership, Lithuania

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Pagiriai, Lithuania
House
Pagiriai, Lithuania
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 1
COMFORTATIONALITY, ESTETIC ENVIRONMENT, GOOD INFRASTRUCTURE, NATURAL AND MIXTURES! SALE SPRE…
$215,401
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Pagiriai Eldership, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go