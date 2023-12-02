Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Pagiriai Eldership, Lithuania

houses
7
7 properties total found
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Melekonys, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Melekonys, Lithuania
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 2
€318,000
per month
House in Baltoji Voke, Lithuania
House
Baltoji Voke, Lithuania
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
€104,000
per month
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Uzubrastis, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Uzubrastis, Lithuania
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern, quality, functional leaching, A++ energy performance, 110 sqm for sale, one-storey i…
€229,000
per month
House with balcony, with paved road in Uzubrastis, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road
Uzubrastis, Lithuania
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern, quality, functional leaching for sale, A++ energy performance two unblocked 110 sqm …
€169,000
per month
House with balcony, with paved road, with Furnace heating in Uzubrastis, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with Furnace heating
Uzubrastis, Lithuania
Area 191 m²
Number of floors 2
In the beautiful village of Trakai Voke, just outside the Trakai Voke Manor homestead, 191 s…
€230,000
per month
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Baltoji Voke, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Baltoji Voke, Lithuania
Area 218 m²
Number of floors 2
INDIVIDUAL QUALITY BUILDED BY INDIVIDUAL INTENDENT BUSINESS WITH 17.63 ARS LAND SECTION AND …
€275,000
per month
House with Furnace heating in Baltoji Voke, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Baltoji Voke, Lithuania
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
60 KV.M HOUSE WITH 15 A - PURPOSE PERSONAL GETE IN HIGH PANERN. ____ GENERAL INFORMATION AN…
€36,000
per month
