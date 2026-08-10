Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Pagiriai Eldership
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Pagiriai Eldership, Lithuania

;
houses
4
4 properties total found
House in Melekonys, Lithuania
House
Melekonys, Lithuania
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 2
Energy efficient house with geotherm, sauna and 2 garages Looking for a house that would be…
$335,039
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 1
A one-storey house with a separate garage of 34 sq. m. It is a modern and quality furnished …
$329,131
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 1
A one-storey house with a separate garage of 34 sq. m. It is a modern and quality furnished …
$329,131
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
TekceTekce
House in Vaidotai, Lithuania
House
Vaidotai, Lithuania
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
MODERN A+ CLASS SINGLE-STORY SEMI-DETACHED HOUSES FOR SALE IN VAIDOTU, VILNIUS DISTRICT! Coz…
$306,576
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Pagiriai Eldership, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go