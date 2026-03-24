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Residential properties for sale in Pagegiu seniunija, Lithuania

2 properties total found
3 room apartment in Pagegiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Pagegiai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
SALE 3 K BUT IN IMPACT, TURGUS G. 6-2 Pagėgiai - city in western Lithuania, Klaipeda region…
$25,505
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3 room apartment in Pagegiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Pagegiai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/1
SALE 3 K BUT IN IMPACT, TURGUS G. 6 - 6 Pagėgiai - city in western Lithuania, Klaipeda regi…
$25,505
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
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Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
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