Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Paceriaukstes seniunija
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Paceriaukstes seniunija, Lithuania

1 property total found
House in Pakarkliai, Lithuania
House
Pakarkliai, Lithuania
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 1
House for sale in Biržai district In the village of Pakakliai. House brick, 1965 constructio…
$18,879
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Paceriaukstes seniunija, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go