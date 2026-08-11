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Сommercial property in Pabradė eldership, Lithuania

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1 property total found
Commercial property 767 m² in Naujadvaris, Lithuania
Commercial property 767 m²
Naujadvaris, Lithuania
Area 767 m²
Floor 1
The Naujadvaris Manor homestead, located in the Švenčionys district, still has the remaining…
$346,632
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