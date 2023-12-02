Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Land
  4. Paberzes seniunija

Lands for sale in Paberzes seniunija, Lithuania

10 properties total found
Plot of land in Rudupiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rudupiai, Lithuania
A plot of 489.30 acres of land is sold near Vilnius. Good connection to the city ( gravel ro…
€22,500
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Plot of land in Anavilis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Anavilis, Lithuania
Plot for sale in Vilnius district, Banger old. 6.5 hectares In the picturesque and beauti…
€30,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Plot of land in Sepeciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sepeciai, Lithuania
Two household plots for sale, Blackberry. Non-intentional sen., Vilnius district. Smooth are…
€15,900
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Plot of land in Jokubonys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Jokubonys, Lithuania
A array of 17,8084 ha of land is sold in a beautiful location, suitable for homestead (-oms)…
€49,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Plot of land in Rataliskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rataliskes, Lithuania
€7,500
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Plot of land in Spreiniai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Spreiniai, Lithuania
A 3.7-hectare plot suitable for sale for the construction of a farmer's homestead. 2.5 km fr…
€12,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Plot of land in Zekiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Zekiskes, Lithuania
€8,500
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Plot of land in Paberze, Lithuania
Plot of land
Paberze, Lithuania
FOR SALE 7.91 ha LAND FARM PURPOSE BALTLE VS., SEN., WOOL RAJ. A promising place for the con…
€35,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Plot of land in Rudupiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rudupiai, Lithuania
FOR SALE 3.8 ha EARTH FURTHER PERMANENTITY SIGNIFICANT CALCULAR VS., SURFACE OLD, STAFF VS. …
€14,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Plot of land in Vibrantiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vibrantiskes, Lithuania
€40,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir