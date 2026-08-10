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Сommercial property in Paberzes seniunija, Lithuania

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1 property total found
Commercial property 2 388 m² in Jokubonys, Lithuania
Commercial property 2 388 m²
Jokubonys, Lithuania
Area 2 388 m²
Floor 1
FOR SALE IN THE LOCATION OF THE SANDARDING, PRODUCTION PATALPOSAL IN THE LOCATION; DU SEPAR…
$683,814
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