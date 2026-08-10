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Residential properties for sale in Paberzes seniunija, Lithuania

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1 property total found
House in Sidabriai, Lithuania
House
Sidabriai, Lithuania
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE 78 KNOWLEDGE. _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ PRINCIPLES: • House is sold fully equipped (there is a …
$69,757
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