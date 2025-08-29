Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Pabaisko seniunija
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Pabaisko seniunija, Lithuania

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment in Antakalnis, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Antakalnis, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/2
Sold tidy 2 rooms apartment with furniture and household appliances in Antakalniai, Ukmergės…
$19,802
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Pabaisko seniunija, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go